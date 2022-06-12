Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the May 15th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 516.0 days.

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. stock remained flat at $$9.78 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

