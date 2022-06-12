Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNNR. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in Banner Acquisition by 299.9% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banner Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Banner Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banner Acquisition by 32.8% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 789,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 195,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Banner Acquisition by 285.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 935,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 692,898 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNNR opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86. Banner Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

