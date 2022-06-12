Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives $65.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

BANR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Banner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANR opened at $54.78 on Friday. Banner has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

