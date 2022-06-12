Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.33.

BANR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banner stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. Banner has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banner will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Banner by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Banner by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Banner by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 124,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $14,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

