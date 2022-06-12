Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $754.67.

Several research firms recently commented on BTDPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.80) to GBX 834 ($10.45) in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.90) to GBX 650 ($8.15) in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $21.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.2569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.77%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.