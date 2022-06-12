Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,900 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the May 15th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BXRX stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 27.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 145,950 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the first quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares during the period.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

