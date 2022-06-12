Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Down 58.1% in May

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,347,300 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 3,217,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.92. 911,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.37.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 80.01% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $531.97 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTEGF. CIBC boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Baytex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.03.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

