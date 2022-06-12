Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Up 158.5% in May

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, an increase of 158.5% from the May 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCEKF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

BCEKF stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

