Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Update

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,229,600 shares, a growth of 132.7% from the May 15th total of 1,387,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Becle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Get Becle alerts:

OTCMKTS:BCCLF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.20. 3,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. Becle has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77.

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.