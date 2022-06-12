Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 281.0% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 549.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of Benitec Biopharma worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTC opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.60. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

