BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Shares of BeyondSpring stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. BeyondSpring had a negative net margin of 4,750.48% and a negative return on equity of 144.52%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BeyondSpring by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BeyondSpring by 72.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

