BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.
Shares of BeyondSpring stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.21.
BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. BeyondSpring had a negative net margin of 4,750.48% and a negative return on equity of 144.52%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BeyondSpring Company Profile (Get Rating)
BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BeyondSpring (BYSI)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.