Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 140.8% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSKY opened at $9.75 on Friday. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

