Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BIOC. Maxim Group cut their target price on Biocept to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

BIOC opened at $1.36 on Friday. Biocept has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. Equities analysts predict that Biocept will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Biocept during the third quarter worth $421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Biocept by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Biocept by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 68,186 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Biocept during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept (Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

