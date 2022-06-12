Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of BIR traded down C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$11.85. 3,238,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.98. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.97 and a 12 month high of C$12.48.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$285.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIR. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 100,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total value of C$1,216,250.00. Also, Senior Officer David Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total transaction of C$275,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 525,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,000.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.