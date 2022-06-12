BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the May 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,149 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,108,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,678,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 146,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,678,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,587,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 48,525 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.