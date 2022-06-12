BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the May 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
