BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 181.3% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 503.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 312,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 260,448 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $252,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

