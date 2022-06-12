BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $14,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $3,049,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,191.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 146,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 134,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 115,619 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.