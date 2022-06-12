BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 182.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 398,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 257,478 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,534,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,381,000 after buying an additional 136,547 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,754,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 126,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 124,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.