Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,847,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $10,110,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $7,634,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $7,583,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $7,077,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BCSAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

