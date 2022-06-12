Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Blucora stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $791.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Blucora by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Blucora by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

