bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.64. bluebird bio has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $35.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,183.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.