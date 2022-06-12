bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,183.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.
bluebird bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
