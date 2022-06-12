BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the May 15th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 113,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 51,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 61.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 102,519 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.