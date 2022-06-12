BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the May 15th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $9.50.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (LEO)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.