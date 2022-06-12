BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. BOK Financial has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.36.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.44). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $356.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

BOK Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.