Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BDNNY stock traded down $10.67 on Friday, reaching $77.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.17. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.5914 per share. This is a positive change from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.00.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

