boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Investec raised boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BHHOF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-40-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.