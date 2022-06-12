Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.31.

BLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CSFB lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

TSE BLX opened at C$44.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.57. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.09.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

