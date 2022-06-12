Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a growth of 103.0% from the May 15th total of 43,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth $353,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 145.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.