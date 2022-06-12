BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ BCTXW opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCTXW. Murchinson Ltd. raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 469,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 77,738 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics by 39.0% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 160,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $83,000.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.