Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the May 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.27 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
