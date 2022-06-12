Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the May 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.27 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bridgeline Digital by 28.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter worth $93,000. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

