Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in May

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the May 15th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. 88,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,265. Bridgestone has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

