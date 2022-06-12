Brokerages Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Target Price at $26.00

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,984,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,250,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

