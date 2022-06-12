Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on June 27th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $22.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RA. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.