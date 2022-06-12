BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, an increase of 128.7% from the May 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179,847 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

BSQR stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $27.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

