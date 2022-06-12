Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,932. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -433.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

