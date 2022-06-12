Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the May 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 25.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $488.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

