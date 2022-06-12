Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAR.UN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$46.60 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$45.87 and a one year high of C$62.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$49.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

