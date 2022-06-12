Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Up 164.3% in May

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the May 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNI. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.95.

NYSE CNI opened at $109.96 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after buying an additional 20,083 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 90,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,668,000 after buying an additional 78,381 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

