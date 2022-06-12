Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 48.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 101.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 530,230 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

