CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Down 47.6% in May

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CGRW stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. CannaGrow has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.

CannaGrow Company Profile

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

