Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

CARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $25,416.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,432 shares of company stock worth $66,220. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.23. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

