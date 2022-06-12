CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,590 shares of company stock worth $113,109 over the last three months. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CareCloud by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 7.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

MTBC opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareCloud will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

