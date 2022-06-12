Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPARU. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,712,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

