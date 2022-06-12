Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
CBOE stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.44. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
