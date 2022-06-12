Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 54.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CEN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,615. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $195,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 200,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,106 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

