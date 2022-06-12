Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Update

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the May 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CEN opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

In other Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 37,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $673,644.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,101,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,887,526.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have bought 200,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,106.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

