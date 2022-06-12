CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Down 57.6% in May

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the May 15th total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:CFIV opened at $9.83 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFIV. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,061,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after buying an additional 1,142,649 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 1,441.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 1,768,590 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,755,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after buying an additional 536,985 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after buying an additional 377,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 905,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.
