CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 28.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 92.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in CF Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $1,631,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

