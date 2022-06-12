China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 186.9% from the May 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHNUF opened at $0.03 on Friday. China Education Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
China Education Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Education Resources (CHNUF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Education Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Education Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.