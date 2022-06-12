China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 186.9% from the May 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHNUF opened at $0.03 on Friday. China Education Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

China Education Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

