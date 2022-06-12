China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 132.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHNR opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

