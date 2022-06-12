Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CHYHY stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93.

CHYHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 530.00 to 550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.89.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

